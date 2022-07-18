Alliance Fan Token Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $204,089.15 and approximately $26,812.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.21 or 0.05951911 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
