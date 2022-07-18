Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($264.00) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($225.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($260.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($240.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, July 11th.

ALV opened at €173.00 ($173.00) on Thursday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($206.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €206.34.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

