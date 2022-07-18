Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at MKM Partners

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.46. 859,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,557. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $545,000. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

