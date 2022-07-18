Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Purchases 121,809 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 121,809 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £147,388.89 ($175,296.02).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Sehat Sutardja bought 154,493 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £183,846.67 ($218,656.84).

On Monday, July 11th, Sehat Sutardja bought 10,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,700 ($15,104.66).

On Friday, July 8th, Sehat Sutardja bought 52,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £67,174.40 ($79,893.43).

On Tuesday, July 5th, Sehat Sutardja bought 32,304 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £41,672.16 ($49,562.51).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Sehat Sutardja bought 19,690 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £27,369.10 ($32,551.26).

On Friday, June 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 387,668 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £542,735.20 ($645,498.57).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja bought 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £51,368.40 ($61,094.67).

On Monday, June 13th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £306,000 ($363,939.11).

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($29,638.52).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($802,137.51).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of AWE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 122 ($1.45). 2,425,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,483. Alphawave IP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63). The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £831.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12,224.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alphawave IP Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWE shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.70) to GBX 260 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

(Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

