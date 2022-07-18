Alphr finance Price Up 7.2% This Week (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $23,698.08 and $28,256.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
