Aluna.Social Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,484.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $295,219.27 and approximately $98,484.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial.

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

