Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.06.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

