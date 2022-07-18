American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 486,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

