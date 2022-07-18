American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

