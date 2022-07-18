American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $81.64 and last traded at $81.64. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 185,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.19.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 103.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 463.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,374,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

