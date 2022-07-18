American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,137. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

