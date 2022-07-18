Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 83337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.86.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$120.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.0302158 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

