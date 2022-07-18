Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 83337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.86.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$120.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
