Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,737 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $41,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 389,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. 8,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

