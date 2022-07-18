Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $295.22 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.19%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Condire Management LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 150,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile



Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

