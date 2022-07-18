Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $12.07

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($10.70) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRARY opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole Announces Dividend

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

