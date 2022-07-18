Analysts’ Upgrades for July 18th (AEIS, APTV, CBSH, KDP, LXP, MGA, MRVL, OTEX, PAR, PB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 18th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

