Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.35. 20,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,050,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

