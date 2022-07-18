Anchor Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $41.44 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $41.44 million and $24.38 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

