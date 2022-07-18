Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from GBX 225 ($2.68) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

