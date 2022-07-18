AnimalGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $13.72 million and $3.40 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,157.19 or 1.00058743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

