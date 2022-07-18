APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,722,000. PayPal accounts for 5.6% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

