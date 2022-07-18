Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $57,912.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $57,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,649.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50.

On Monday, May 16th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

APLS traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.76. 650,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 187,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

