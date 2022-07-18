Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $844.40 million, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

