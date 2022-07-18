Apollon (XAP) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $3,283.65 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

