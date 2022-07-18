Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $91.47 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

