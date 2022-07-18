Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARDC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.05. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,107. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

