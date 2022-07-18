Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
Shares of ARDC stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.05. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,107. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Further Reading
