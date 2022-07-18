Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Up 7.5%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 1,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 310,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. Capital One Financial raised Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.