Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.46% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

EUSA stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.