Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,632,000 after acquiring an additional 448,092 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,167.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 246,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 236,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 517,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,070,000 after acquiring an additional 219,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 135,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $103.44 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.