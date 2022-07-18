Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 296.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $91.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

