Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after buying an additional 62,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,993,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $187.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day moving average is $193.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

