Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.80 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.41% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,556,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

