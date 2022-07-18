Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,788 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJT stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
