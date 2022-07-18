Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 16,333 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 219,208 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,114,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 192,806 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Further Reading

