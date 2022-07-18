ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Down 3.6%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 43,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,754,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.83%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

