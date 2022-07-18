Arqma (ARQ) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $88,472.27 and $159.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.86 or 0.06751325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00259882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00099983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00649358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00528314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,981,393 coins and its circulating supply is 13,936,849 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

