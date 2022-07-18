Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ARW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,704. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

