Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASH. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

NYSE ASH traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,695. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

