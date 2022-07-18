Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$644 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.08 million.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Insider Activity at Ashland Global

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

