Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 239,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

