AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £120 by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £120 ($142.72) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a £101 ($120.12) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($82.66) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £105.71 ($125.72).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 98.21 ($1.17) during midday trading on Monday, reaching £112.08 ($133.30). 1,808,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,122. The firm has a market cap of £173.67 billion and a PE ratio of -190.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,753.06. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a 12 month high of £112.90 ($134.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

