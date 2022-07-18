Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 187,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,428 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $21.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Atotech by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

