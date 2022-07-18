ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.99. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 3,322 shares traded.

ATRenew Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.