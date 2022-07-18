AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells $6,526,324.14 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $23.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 131,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,054.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,019.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

