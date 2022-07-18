Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Avantor has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.