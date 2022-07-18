Aventus Hits Market Cap of $9.54 Million (AVT)

Aventus (AVT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $1.05 million worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00007169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,168.31 or 0.99907105 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008374 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Aventus Profile
Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aventus
