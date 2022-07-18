aWSB (aWSB) Hits Market Capitalization of $74,606.64

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, aWSB has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. aWSB has a market capitalization of $74,606.64 and approximately $107.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for about $12.20 or 0.00055465 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00434856 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.
About aWSB
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.