Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 115,257 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.51. 22,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

