Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

