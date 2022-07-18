AXPR Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $112,682.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.18 or 0.99997760 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

